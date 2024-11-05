System1 (SST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. System1 has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 53.92%.

NYSE:SST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 4,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.35. System1 has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 37,477 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $45,347.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,704,423 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,351.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,884 shares of company stock valued at $107,575. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

