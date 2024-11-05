Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 419072094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Trading Down 22.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Synergia Energy Company Profile

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

