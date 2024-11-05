Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
