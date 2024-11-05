Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,697.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $85,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,761.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $354,353.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,713,697.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,726. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.