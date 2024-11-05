Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $52.54 million and $4.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Sweat Economy
Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,352,573,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,613,153,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sweat Economy Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.
