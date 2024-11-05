sUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314,953.52 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $314,953.52 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 9,998,785 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

