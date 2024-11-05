SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 126,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.02 and a quick ratio of 27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

