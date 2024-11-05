SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.
SuRo Capital Trading Up 5.8 %
SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 126,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.02 and a quick ratio of 27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SuRo Capital
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is a support level?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.