Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 448,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,948. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 385.56 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

