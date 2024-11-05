Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

SUM opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.14. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 448,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,669,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

