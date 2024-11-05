Sui Price Tops $1.95 on Top Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00002830 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $5.55 billion and $615.66 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,845,750,696 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,845,750,695.583888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.93332218 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $595,965,082.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

