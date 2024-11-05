Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Storm Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

