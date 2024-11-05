Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SRI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

