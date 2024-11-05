Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 88.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.56 and a 12-month high of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

