Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,353.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,006 shares of company stock worth $240,296 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

