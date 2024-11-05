Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,360,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.03.

NYSE CPT opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

