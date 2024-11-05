Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,942 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,200 shares of company stock worth $6,269,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

