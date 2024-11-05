Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.