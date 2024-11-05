StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 22nd Century Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.