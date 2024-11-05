Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Century Casinos Stock Up 14.3 %
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
