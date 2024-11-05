Status (SNT) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Status has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.42 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,493.63 or 0.99932581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02337207 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $44,172,365.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

