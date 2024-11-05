State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193,979 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of State Street worth $82,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $3,474,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

