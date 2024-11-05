Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.