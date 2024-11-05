Stadium Capital Management Llc Acquires 59,011 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 59,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $816,122.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,553,600. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stadium Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 36,097 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $472,509.73.
Sleep Number Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 440,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,203. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Sleep Number
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.
