Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.46%.

Shares of Sprott stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 42,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

