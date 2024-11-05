SpiderRock Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after buying an additional 326,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,453,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 85,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

