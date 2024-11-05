SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,146,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 707,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 412,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

