SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Auour Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

