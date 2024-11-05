SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

