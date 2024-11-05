SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIA opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $338.77 and a 52 week high of $433.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.86 and a 200-day moving average of $403.30.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

