SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.38 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.13). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.28. The company has a market cap of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

