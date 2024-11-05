S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.01. 139,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.33 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.13. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

