Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-0.75 EPS.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

