Solitude Financial Services Has $280,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.