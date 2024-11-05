Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 24,098 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 310,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.