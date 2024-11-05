Solayer SOL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $887,292.76 (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $163.14 or 0.00239828 BTC on popular exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $109.15 million and $887,292.76 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,021.73 or 0.99995778 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,870.48 or 0.99773442 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,221,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,221,159.68502668. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 169.05824445 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,238,626.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.