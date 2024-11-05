Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.19. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

