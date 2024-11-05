Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

