Slate Retail REIT (SGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter.
Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance
Slate Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
