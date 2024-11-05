Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 22,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.75. Skillz has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Get Skillz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.