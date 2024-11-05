Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $551.72 million, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,352,455 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.