Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,638 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Simon Property Group worth $157,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $177.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

