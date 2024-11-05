Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
