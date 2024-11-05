Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $964,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,727 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $76,234.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,725,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,295,343.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,357 shares of company stock worth $574,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.