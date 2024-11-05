Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.