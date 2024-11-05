SHF (SHFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHF had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Stock Performance

SHF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 12,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.