Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after buying an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,563,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

