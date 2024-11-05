Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
