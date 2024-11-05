Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $365.64 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $389.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.71 and its 200-day moving average is $319.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

