Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,941,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,708.45.

BKNG opened at $4,776.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,896.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,888.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4,856.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

