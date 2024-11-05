Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.