Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.61 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 971,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.30%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.