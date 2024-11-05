Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.61 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.
Sensata Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.30%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.